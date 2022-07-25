Fla. RB Javin Simpkins comes full-circle, commits to GT over Louisville
The list of changes that have taken place at Georgia Tech since Miami (Fla.) Norland RB Javin Simpkins first committed to the school could fill up a notebook.
Despite those changes, and an earlier decommittment, GT now has the talented back in the 2023 class yet again.
Simpkins broke down his decision exclusively with JOL inside.
Simpkins informed RB coach Mike Daniels of the news on Monday morning, and the reaction was about what you would expect, both from Daniels and the rest of the coaching staff. That relationship was a big factor for him in his decision.
"That man texts me everyday! Today the message was at 5am. The relationship with those guys never changed, even when I had de-committed back when everything was going on. They never backed down, never stopped recruiting me. When Coach Daniels came in, he came in and recruited me very hard. Then Coach (Kenyatta) Watson came in, and he was pushing for me too, the non-stop love was big. I talked to both Coach Daniels and Coach Collins this morning, and the energy around the whole staff is just excitement.
Their approach to me was never just about me as a football player, they are constantly telling me about how they want to build me up as a man, and prepare me for my future outside of football. That was big for me."
After already being committed to the school earlier in the process, Simpkins wanted to be sure that his next move was his last (and best) and a recent conversation with his dad had him at peace with the decision to call GT home once again.
"I was talking to my dad recently, and going into that talk I had been thinking about committing to Georgia Tech for a good two weeks or so. I just wanted to make sure that it was the right decision, and the right time. That's why I changed my commitment date, and moved everything up the way I did."
While both Daniels and Watson will get credit on-paper for the commitment of Simpkins, former WR coach Kerry Dixon, now with the Baltimore Ravens, deserves his share as well.
"When Choice first left (for USC before Texas) the first person I heard from was coach Kerry Dixon. He told me that he supported my decision to open things up, and that he (and GT) weren't going anywhere and that he hoped to still be in the mix. He was my contact up until the time Coach Daniels got hired. Coach Daniels, on his first day, he followed me on Twitter, and got in-contact from there."
Simpkins had nothing but great things to say about his new position coach, as he looked back on his first impression of the former Buffalo RB coach as well as recruiting staffer Kenyatta Watson Sr.
"Coach Daniels is a very serious dude. Serious about business, serious about football. Everything he says is genuine. There's no pumpfaking, he just keeps it real. He breaks down everything, and keeps it 100.
Coach Watson is just an exciting guy. He is very outgoing. He hit my Twitter, and then we started texting; we talk every morning too."
Simpkins was involved in a serious car accident back in mid-March, and though he feels he is close to 100%, the burden of his recruitment had begun to take its toll.
"Really, the feeling today is one of relief," he said. "It has been a lot on my shoulders, and a tough decision, but to know where I am going to school and everything is huge, Now I can really focus on my senior season, and getting ready for this next step."
The workouts and rehab for Simpkins have been constant, but an adjustment to his day-to-day routine was needed as he looks to go out with a bang during his senior season at Norland.
"We have two workouts a day as a team, but I do three. We have lifting, then conditioning and team stuff, but then after that I do my own drills and a little workout. Before the accident, I used to workout four times a day, but after that my coach had me cut it down to three times a day, so that I do not over-stress my body or get re-injured."
With the rehab upon completion, and the season quickly approaching, Simpkins can feel his body getting back to where it was pre-injury.
"I feel like ,right now I am like 85-90 percent in terms of getting back to where I was. I feel good, my body feels good, but I still go to therapy twice a week for my hamstring.What happened during the accident, was that i got a huge gash on my thigh that went through all of the muscle and everything."
He continued, as he looked back on what people have told him about the crash which very easily could have ended his football career.
"I saw a picture of the gash at the hospital the next morning, which is when I woke up from the accident," said Simpkins. "I had my dad take me not too long ago to show me where the accident happened, because I really had no idea where it did; I blacked out.
Simpkins' re-commitment is the second of the 2023 class for the coaching staff at GT, joining Douglas County (Ga.) DE Zachariah Keith. Keith and Simpkins built a relationship earlier in the process, and are now set to link back up in Atlanta before too long.
Following his commitment, Simpkins says he is ready to focus on his senior season, stop worrying about recruiting, and preparing for life as an early-enrollee.
"I'm not even going to lie, I'm kinda done with the whole process," he said with a sound of relief. "I am going to take my official to Georgia Tech in September for the Clemson game, and that's going to be it."