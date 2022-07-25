Fla. RB Javin Simpkins comes full-circle, commits to GT over Louisville

Despite those changes, and an earlier decommittment, GT now has the talented back in the 2023 class yet again.

The list of changes that have taken place at Georgia Tech since Miami (Fla.) Norland RB Javin Simpkins first committed to the school could fill up a notebook.

Simpkins informed RB coach Mike Daniels of the news on Monday morning, and the reaction was about what you would expect, both from Daniels and the rest of the coaching staff. That relationship was a big factor for him in his decision.

"That man texts me everyday! Today the message was at 5am. The relationship with those guys never changed, even when I had de-committed back when everything was going on. They never backed down, never stopped recruiting me. When Coach Daniels came in, he came in and recruited me very hard. Then Coach (Kenyatta) Watson came in, and he was pushing for me too, the non-stop love was big. I talked to both Coach Daniels and Coach Collins this morning, and the energy around the whole staff is just excitement.

Their approach to me was never just about me as a football player, they are constantly telling me about how they want to build me up as a man, and prepare me for my future outside of football. That was big for me."

After already being committed to the school earlier in the process, Simpkins wanted to be sure that his next move was his last (and best) and a recent conversation with his dad had him at peace with the decision to call GT home once again.

"I was talking to my dad recently, and going into that talk I had been thinking about committing to Georgia Tech for a good two weeks or so. I just wanted to make sure that it was the right decision, and the right time. That's why I changed my commitment date, and moved everything up the way I did."

While both Daniels and Watson will get credit on-paper for the commitment of Simpkins, former WR coach Kerry Dixon, now with the Baltimore Ravens, deserves his share as well.

"When Choice first left (for USC before Texas) the first person I heard from was coach Kerry Dixon. He told me that he supported my decision to open things up, and that he (and GT) weren't going anywhere and that he hoped to still be in the mix. He was my contact up until the time Coach Daniels got hired. Coach Daniels, on his first day, he followed me on Twitter, and got in-contact from there."

Simpkins had nothing but great things to say about his new position coach, as he looked back on his first impression of the former Buffalo RB coach as well as recruiting staffer Kenyatta Watson Sr.

"Coach Daniels is a very serious dude. Serious about business, serious about football. Everything he says is genuine. There's no pumpfaking, he just keeps it real. He breaks down everything, and keeps it 100.

Coach Watson is just an exciting guy. He is very outgoing. He hit my Twitter, and then we started texting; we talk every morning too."