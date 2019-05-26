Former Kentucky commit, and Cocoa (Fla.) OL Richie Leonard took his first of three planned official visits this weekend, and it was to Georgia Tech.

Things are thought to have been trending back towards the Wildcats, but that was before his weekend in Atlanta. With a decision date solidified for early July, each visit for Leonard will be critical.

Being the first official visit is both a potential blessing, but also a potential curse. Each visit following the first will be compared to that trip, and that could lead to some unrealistic expectations, depending on where that first trip is.

As he heads into the rest of his official visits, it seems Leonard has raised his expectations after spending the weekend on the Flats.