The 2021 high school football season officially got underway on Wednesday evening in Georgia when Cherokee took on Mays, and West Forsyth battled Atlanta-Carver to kick off the Corky Kell Classic.

As the season heats up, and the time nears for coaches to get back on the road, Georgia Tech continues to evaluate their options at the QB position.

After seeing one-time target MJ Morris end up at NC State, Tevin Carter at Memphis, and A.J. Swann remain committed to Maryland, in-person evaluations could be the difference that leads to a new offer at the position.

Below, JOL takes a look at the five prospects at the position that we will be watching the closest.