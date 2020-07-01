 JacketsOnline - Father of Kaleb, Craig Edwards goes in-depth on the newest GT commit
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-01 12:02:07 -0500') }} football Edit

Father of Kaleb, Craig Edwards goes in-depth on the newest GT commit

Russell Johnson • JacketsOnline
Recruiting Writer
@RivalsJohnson

Well, it is now official. On Wednesday afternoon, in front of several family members in Memphis on vacation, Dacula (Ga.) DB Kaleb Edwards went public with his commitment to Georgia Tech. Edwards c...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}