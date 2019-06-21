Family ties and experience could help Tech land Freeman
ATLANTA- Georgia Tech was like a second home for Callaway HS (Ga.) slot receiver Jacob Freeman when he was growing up. His older brother KeShun Freeman was a multi-year starter for the Jackets and ...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news