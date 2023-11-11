CLEMSON, SC- Georgia Tech took an early 7-0 lead over Clemson thanks to a bad decision by Dabo Swinney to fake a punt early in the game giving Tech the short field. The Jackets then gave up 42 straight points to fall in a blowout loss to the Tigers 42-21 to fall back to .500 at 5-5 on the season. Clemson gained bowl eligibility with the win. Tech has now lost eight in a row at Clemson in the final game of the longstanding rivalry that will go away in the new ACC scheduling format beginning in 2024. Brent Key moved back to .500 as Tech's head coach once again with the loss as the Jackets are stuck on that hump this season. "Losses eat you up. It is one of those things. You win and you start to get accustomed to winning and how to win. It is the same thing with losing, you can get used to losing. There are things we can take away from this. We got to see where we are against tough competition but there is no silver lining. A loss is a loss whether it is by one or 30," Key said after the game. "I'm disappointed. I hate losing." Georgia Tech's offense lives and dies by the play of quarterback Haynes King and his weapons on offense and King threw four interceptions and was just 13 of 31 passing for 129 yards with two touchdowns both coming late in the game in the air. King also ran for the first score of the game to put Tech up 7-0 after a failed fake punt by Dabo Swinney gifted the Jackets the short field at the CU25. Clemson had 11 tackles for a loss as well in the game to go with four sacks of King and three QB hurries. "(Clemson) played hard, physical and fast and we just couldn't convert. We couldn't make that play that seemed to have been happening last few weeks for us," King said. "It happens and sometimes you just have to find a way."

Haynes King was running for his life a lot in the game as Clemson sacked him four times and hurried him three other times (Ken Ruinard/USAToday)

Multiple drops by King's receivers made the day even harder. Freshman Eric Singleton Jr. dropped two probable touchdown passes in the first half and the Jackets failed to score on either drive. Singleton was targeted 11 times but had just five catches for 28 yards and three drops on the day. "We've got to work on them," Key said of the drops. "That is something we have to work on. Those were missed opportunities on some explosives, especially in the first half. Those coupled with some explosive runs we had could've created some momentum for us." King appeared to press in the second half throwing three additional interceptions including the pick-six that iced the game for the Tigers. He said he didn't press, but they didn't make plays overall offensively and were not consistent as an offense. "It sucks," King said of the drops and negative plays." But like I said you have to find a way. In games like this you have to find a way and you have to be gritty. You know things are going to go bad and things are going to go good and you have to find a way to be consistent." Singleton did provide a highlight moment with his first career pass attempt and completion on a fake punt throwing eight yards to Avery Boyd to convert a fourth down. Clemson turned King's turnovers into 14 points including a pick-six. They also missed a field goal after King threw an interception right before the half deep in Tech territory. King said the speed of the Clemson defense was a major difference compared to other teams the Jackets have had success against this season. "They are big and physical, but the speed is the biggest difference," he said. "When you are big, physical and fast you close those windows fast and it just makes a world of difference."

The only reliable targets on the day for the Jackets were the tight ends who went 3-for-3 on targets with Dylan Leonard hauling in 2 for 22 yards and a touchdown to lead that group. Leonard's touchdown was his first career touchdown catch.

The ground game was more effective statistically but two chunk plays accounted for 60 of Jamal Haynes 104 yards rushing on 15 carries. Dontae Smith was held to just 24 yards on seven carries. "You are going to have some good runs and you are going to have some negative runs and like I said last week, we have to be efficient in the running game, efficient on first and second down plays. That is what is going to move the ball and move the sticks and honestly, we have to play more efficiently and we can't get behind the sticks," Haynes said. Clemson held Georgia Tech to one yard passing in the first half and just 89 yards of offense to take a 21-7 lead behind four fourth-down conversions by the Tigers.

Tyler Brown's one-handed catch typified how Clemson made plays when they needed to and the Jackets didn't on Saturday (Ken Ruinard/USAToday)

The Tigers two-headed running back monster reappeared with Phil Mafah racking up 17 carries for 96 yards and Will Shipley adding 77 yards rushing on 11 touches and three catches for 30 yards as a key converted on third and fourth downs for the Tigers. Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik threw for 205 yards with four touchdowns and one interception hitting on 23 of 34 attempts in the game. Klubnik also helped on the ground with 17 yards rushing mostly coming on two key first down conversions. Tech's defense stopped Clemson on the opening two drives of the game and then gave up three straight touchdowns and a missed field goal on the next four drives in the first half. Clemson was 7-for-16 on third downs, but four-for-five on fourth downs and 4-4 in the red zone. Super senior safety Jaylon King was one of the few defensive standouts on Saturday as he had his fourth interception of the season on a great play jumping a route on the outside. His fourth pick was the most in a single season for a Yellow Jacket since 2014 when Jamal Golden and D.J. White each had four picks. "I was just trying to get in there and change the momentum for the team and get the defense going," Jaylon King said. "I wanted to give the offense some better field position to have a chance to put the ball in the end zone." Defensive end Eddie Kelly had nine total tackles and 1.5 tackles for a loss and linebackers Kyle Efford and Andre White each had a sack in the game in his second start at Tech. "It's pretty frustrating knowing that we've worked so hard to get him to third down and we're not able to stop him but honestly, you just got to get better get better. The game is over now and we are on to Syracuse," Kelly said. The Jackets host the Orange in Bobby Dodd Stadium at 8 pm next Saturday.



Beaux Collins was another problem for the Tech defense catching five passes for 65 yards and a touchdown (Ken Ruinard/USAToday)

SERIES BY SERIES