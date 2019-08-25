EXCLUSIVE: Dalton RB Jahmyr Gibbs updates his status, visit plans, more
It was anything but a typical season opener for Dalton RB Jahmyr Gibbs. 25 carries, 438 yards, and 8 TD.That's what Gibbs, a Georgia Tech commit, did on Friday night against Ringgold in a 62-10 vic...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news