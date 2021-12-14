ESP Primer: Who will sign Wednesday, targets to monitor, more
With the early signing period now under 24 hours away, recruits everywhere are making phonically, buying hats, and doing everything they can to secure their future. College staffs are sending their...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news