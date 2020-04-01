News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-01 11:25:02 -0500') }} football Edit

Eby working to reschedule visit to Georgia Tech, discusses relationships

Russell Johnson • JacketsOnline
Recruiting Writer
@RivalsJohnson

Georgia Tech offered several prospects in the state of Texas in the class of 2020, and was actually able to sign one in Channelview's Paula Vaipulu. The staff, led by former Dallas Cowboys RB, now ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}