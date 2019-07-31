Early Playing Time a Big Factor for Katy (TX) Center Eddie Lampkin
Georgia Tech and coach Josh Pastner threw their name in the bucket for 2020 center Eddie Lampkin on July 15th, four days before he announced he would be releasing a list of his final schools on Aug...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news