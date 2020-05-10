In the class of 2020, Georgia Tech was unable to add a “traditional” defensive tackle In a class that still finished within the top 25 nationally. Fast forward to Sunday, Mother’s Day 2020, and the first piece of the puzzle has been put into place at the position. Zeek Biggers, all 6-foot-5, 341 pounds of him, committed to the Yellow Jackets on Sunday, choosing the over NC State among a handful of others.

Biggers is listed as an offensive guard on Rivals currently, as that is the position several other programs (most notably NC State) were recruiting him at. He becomes the 7th commit of the 2021 class, a class that is now more than 50% on the defensive line, as Noah Collins, Grey Carroll, and Joshua Robinson are all committed to the school as well.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

"I had a great visit there in March," he said. "I just have that home feeling there. They treat me like family. When I was there in March, I really liked the school and the players, and definitely the coaches. They have liked me for a while, and are excited about how I can be used on their defense as a 3-tech. I knew when I left there, that Georgia Tech was a place I could see myself at. We just love the coaches." Coach Larry Knight has been his primary recruiter since he first received the offer, but it sounds like landing Biggers was a team effort. "I really don't have a favorite on the staff, my best relationships on the staff are almost all of them. I took my mama there with me when I went, and she loved it too. She loved the staff, and the school too." Biggers is looking forward to getting back to Atlanta once things open back up, and getting to see more of his future home, and explore the city.

RUSSELL'S REACTION