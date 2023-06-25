"It was crazy when I committed. The reason I committed here is there are a lot of resources in Atlanta and what if I don't make it to the NFL, I can graduate from Georgia Tech and have companies from all over the world. I can be set up for life out here. It is crazy and it is a good feeling," Griffin said. "Coach Key jumped up and gave me a hug and he really loves guys coming from Alabama because he is also from Alabama so to get that feeling was a great connection."

Griffin felt a bond with head coach Brent Key and the pair bonded over their shared experiences of playing high school ball in Alabama. Griffin said Key's message about what Georgia Tech can offer someone from there resonated when he made the decision to commit to making it beyond just football.

Bibb County (Ala.) defensive lineman Trashun Griffin had a feeling he might commit to Georgia Tech heading into his official visit this weekend to the Flats. That feeling got stronger and he made the decision to become a Yellow Jacket while he was in Atlanta joining the 2024 recruiting class.

Griffin and his fellow visitors were also the first recruits to see Key's newly renovated office and the updated football facilities that have been under construction.

"Coach Key's office is amazing. He has a very good sound system in there and the championship rings he won in there," he said.

Relationships played a big part in Griffin's decision including the one he has with Tech's Director of Scouting, Kenyatta Watson.

"Kenyatta is going to keep it real with you and he is also going to talk to you about things outside of football," he said. "That is what I want to hear. Tell me how you are going to set me up outside of football. Coach Kenyatta is a great person and I appreciate him."

Defensive line coach Marco Coleman played a major role in Griffin's recruitment and the pair have remained in constant contact throughout the summer.

"Coach Coleman talks to me every day. He will call me right when I get out of practice. I'll always have a call from Coach Coleman and he checks up on me and it is not just about football. He wants to make sure I'm good," he said. "That is good having a coach call you because the key to recruiting is communication."

Coleman also explained to Griffin how he sees the defensive lineman fitting into his rebuilt line.

"Coach Coleman told me he sees me as a guy who rushes the quarterback coming off the line very hard," Griffin said. "He told me that I am already doing some things big players are doing and he likes that. He can help me take my game to the next level."

Griffin's family wanted him to make the call well before today.

"My mom, when we left the (University of Alabama) Camp wanted me to commit right there to Georgia Tech. I still wanted to look at everything and I was doing what God told me to do," he said. "I'm following what is in my heart and it is time to do it. So that's when I did it."

Tech defensive lineman Jason Moore hosted Griffin.

"J-Mo was my host and he was a walk-on who they put on scholarship. He was just showing me around and I had a lot of fun with all of the recruits as well," he said.