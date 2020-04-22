News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-22 14:57:46 -0500') }} football Edit

Divided house now a possibility for Ohio TE Mitchell Evans

Russell Johnson • JacketsOnline
Recruiting Writer
@RivalsJohnson

After signing just one tight end in the class of 2020, Georgia Tech appears poised to sign multiple tight ends in the class of 2021. Wadsworth (OH) multi-sport athlete Mitchell Evans had been on th...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}