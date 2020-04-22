Divided house now a possibility for Ohio TE Mitchell Evans
After signing just one tight end in the class of 2020, Georgia Tech appears poised to sign multiple tight ends in the class of 2021. Wadsworth (OH) multi-sport athlete Mitchell Evans had been on th...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news