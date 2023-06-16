He becomes the second player from Parkview in the 2024 class, joining RB Trelain Maddox who committed earlier this week.

That's the tune being played all throughout the Floyd household, as Parkview OT Jordan Floyd made the decision on Friday to stay home, and play for OL coach Geep Wade and Georgia Tech.

Home is where the heart is. That's how the saying goes, right?

"I'm going to make Georgia Tech home," said Floyd as he broke the news to JOL. "I am fired up about being able to stay home, and be in Atlanta My family and i are feeling great about this decision."

Floyd continued.

"I'm excited to be with some great coaches and in a great environment there at Georgia Tech. It was really even between them and UCF, but the opportunity to be close to home, and thinking about how far from my family I would have been at Central Florida was the difference. It was neck and neck, but I had to come to a decision."

Floyd spent his official visit last weekend and throughout the day on Wednesday meeting with OL coach Geep Wade to better understand the offensive scheme, and how he'd fit into what the new offensive staff is looking to do.

"I see myself fitting in well at tackle," he said. "Since they run a lot of outside zone and counter plays in their scheme, they really need guys on the outside that can get out and move. Since I run well, they want to get me in there to be able to do things like that.

Floyd is ready to shut things down in his recruitment, and work in his new role as a recruiter while preparing for his senior season at Parkview.