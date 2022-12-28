Details on new WR coach's busy day, offering multiple 2024 targets
It is not press release official, but Georgia Tech has a new WR coach, and he's been busy.
Josh Crawford, formerly the Co-OC and WR coach at Western Kentucky, is now in Atlanta and will be the WR coach for Brent Key and his new offensive staff.
Crawford has ties throughout the entire state of Georgia, particularly in south Georgia where he coached at the high school level for several years.
Carr has been committed to UGA since the summer, and has limited much of his contact with other schools since pulling the trigger on said commitment.
Crawford actually coached Carr his freshman year of HS, which could become an interesting wrinkle if GT is able to show some progress on the field.
Carr plans to visit once the dead period ends.
Fox has been discussed on this site for several years. One of the first calls Crawford made after getting the wheels spinning in Atlanta was to Fox, to re-engage and work to get in the mix.
Fox was originally scheduled to commit in December before pushing things back due to the shuffling of coaching staffs this off-season.
Crawford is looking to add length to the WR room, and with Fox he would have the chance to do just that.
Getting Fox on campus will be the big next step.
Odom was a star this past season for a Carrollton team that overachieved significantly under head coach Joey King.
Finishing the season with 64 catches for over 1100 yards and 13 TD, Odom is set to see his recruitment blow up.
Georgia Tech is far from the first school to take notice of the 6-foot-5 200+ pound weapon, joining the likes of Florida and Penn State in pulling the trigger on an offer.
Getting Odom on campus seems to be a priority for the staff, given the quickness of the offer. It is unclear whether or not he was the actual first offer, but Odom was the first on Tuesday to tweet out the news of his offer.