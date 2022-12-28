It is not press release official, but Georgia Tech has a new WR coach, and he's been busy. Josh Crawford, formerly the Co-OC and WR coach at Western Kentucky, is now in Atlanta and will be the WR coach for Brent Key and his new offensive staff. Crawford has ties throughout the entire state of Georgia, particularly in south Georgia where he coached at the high school level for several years.

Carr has been committed to UGA since the summer, and has limited much of his contact with other schools since pulling the trigger on said commitment. Crawford actually coached Carr his freshman year of HS, which could become an interesting wrinkle if GT is able to show some progress on the field. Carr plans to visit once the dead period ends.

Fox has been discussed on this site for several years. One of the first calls Crawford made after getting the wheels spinning in Atlanta was to Fox, to re-engage and work to get in the mix. Fox was originally scheduled to commit in December before pushing things back due to the shuffling of coaching staffs this off-season. Crawford is looking to add length to the WR room, and with Fox he would have the chance to do just that. Getting Fox on campus will be the big next step.