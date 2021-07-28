Deerfield Beach (Fla.) DT Alton Tarber opens up on recruiting, more
Nationally-coveted DT Alton Tarber of Deerfield Beach does not do many interviews. That is typically not the case for any high-caliber talent, but especially not with a player at a premium position...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news