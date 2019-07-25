News More News
Decision time could be near for Boyd after Thursday's GT visit

Russell Johnson • JacketsOnline
@RivalsJohnson
Recruiting Writer

August 1st is closing in, and for Godby (Fla.) WR Avery Boyd, that can only mean one thing: his second year playing football is just days away from getting underway.

Yes, you read that right. Boyd, who holds offers from Georgia Tech, USF, Ole Miss, and a handful of others, has played just one year of organized football so far.

Boyd caught up with JOL hours after leaving the Georgia Tech campus, as he recapped the visit, talks about why he started playing football, when he could commit, and MUCH more.

{{ article.author_name }}