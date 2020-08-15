JacketsOnline - Decision Preview: Crisp County (Ga.) S Sirad Bryant

Bryant has held offers from schools all over the country throughout his recruitment, but the decision on Saturday evening will more than likely come down to three schools: Georgia Tech, Ole Miss, and Nebraska.

After spending most of the summer completing Zoom calls with coaches, working out with his teammates, and trying to stay positive throughout the pandemic, in a matter of hours Crisp County (Ga.) S Sirad Bryant will announce his decision.

Well, the day has come.

Bryant's recruitment has been trending towards Georgia Tech for quite some time, to be blunt.

An offer from his former head coach and current OLB coach Shelton Felton at Tennessee opened things up a bit, but Bryant has been a top target for Georgia Tech since he first received the offer last October.

Finding a way to land him has long been a priority for coach Tashard Choice, coach Nathan Burton, and the rest of the staff.

Other schools that were once in the picture for Bryant include Arkansas, Virginia, Kansas, and several others.

The 6-foot-1, 194 pound defensive back will announce his commitment at 5:30 EST on Saturday.

His current FutureCast projections? 100% Georgia Tech, with picks in from both myself and Kelly Quinlan, as well as Mike Farrell.