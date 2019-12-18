News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-18 06:49:13 -0600') }} football Edit

Creekside DC breaks down Khatavian Franks: "He was my coach on the field"

Russell Johnson • JacketsOnline
Recruiting Writer
@RivalsJohnson

All season long, Georgia Tech fans have been watching Creekside, especially the linebacker unit. While that may have been to watch LB commit Tyson Meiguez originally, fans may want to jog their mem...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}