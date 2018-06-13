Junior receiver Jalen Camp enters fall camp as the prohibitive favorite to replace Ricky Jeune as the main wideout target in the Jackets offense. Camp is a gym rat and one of the strongest players on the entire roster. Now Camp has to harness those physical gifts to become a dominant receiver because he has tons of potential and he got a fair amount of experience as a sophomore as the third receiver behind Jeune and Brad Stewart.

If he can take the next step, he could really help the Jackets offense as both a receiver and blocker.