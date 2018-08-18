Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-18 23:05:56 -0500') }} football Edit

Countdown to Kickoff #14 Jaylon King

Ampycebi6rughooxcku0
King was limited early in camp, but he has been back in action according to coach Johnson
Kelly Quinlan/JOL
Kelly Quinlan • JacketsOnline.com
@Kelly_Quinlan
Publisher

Freshman cornerback Jaylon King may have had some of the highest expectations of any player in the 2018 signing class coming in. King however had an injury coming into camp and is just now getting back in action. He had an interception on Saturday in his first scrimmage action of the year. The dynamic corner is still fighting to make the two-deep this fall and it will be interesting to see if King or fellow freshman corner Zamari Walton make their debuts against Alcorn State in two weeks.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}