Freshman cornerback Jaylon King may have had some of the highest expectations of any player in the 2018 signing class coming in. King however had an injury coming into camp and is just now getting back in action. He had an interception on Saturday in his first scrimmage action of the year. The dynamic corner is still fighting to make the two-deep this fall and it will be interesting to see if King or fellow freshman corner Zamari Walton make their debuts against Alcorn State in two weeks.