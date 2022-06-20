Georgia Tech already has one wide receiver committed from Norcross HS with Zion Taylor onboard, but the Jackets are also recruiting his teammate Nakai Poole. Poole is recovering from a hamstring injury in spring ball, but he came with his team to Georgia Tech last week for a 7v7 and he supported his guys from the sideline. JOL caught up with Poole to get his take on his recruitment and where the Jackets stand.