It just so happens that one of their most recent offers, Ernest Cooper , plays in the Arlington-area at Martin.

It just so happens that their running backs coach, Tashard Choice, is pretty familiar with the area both from his time coaching in the state, and his time playing for the Dallas Cowboys.

Georgia Tech is making a real effort to recruit the state of Texas. The staff signed 1 players from the state last class, but have continued to be active in the area, especially in the Dallas-area.

"It was shocking," Cooper said after receiving the news of the offer. "Georgia Tech is an amazing technological institute, and they excel both in academics and athletics."

Cooper's offer came from Coach (Tashard) Choice, and Cooper's teammate, Class of 2021 LB Moris Blackwell, received an offer as well. Cooper went in-depth as he recalled his conversation with Choice.

"He was telling me that they (Georgia Tech) bring the best out of people once they enter the program there. He believes I could be a real asset to the team."

Cooper has never visited Georgia Tech, but has become a regular in the city of Atlanta throughout the years, and that could play a role in getting him on campus soon.

"My dad's side of the family lives out there, we visit very often," he said about his times in Atlanta. "They live out near East Point. We try to get there at least once a year."

Cooper's offer list also consists of schools such as Oklahoma, LSU, Alabama, Notre Dame, and several others.



