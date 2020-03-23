The state of Oklahoma isn't exactly known for consistently putting out talent on the football field.

It is even less known for sending said football talent to schools in the ACC.

That's why back when Georgia Tech pulled the trigger on an offer to Muskogee (Okla.) DB Ty Williams, the move opened eyes all over Big 12 territory.

Prior to the offer from coach (Jeff) Popovich, his offer list consisted of schools such as North Texas, Kansas, and Tulsa. Now, he's got schools like Missouri, Arkansas, Louisville, and Colorado all in the picture as well.