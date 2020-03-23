Communication consistent between GT, Okla. DB Ty Williams
The state of Oklahoma isn't exactly known for consistently putting out talent on the football field.
It is even less known for sending said football talent to schools in the ACC.
That's why back when Georgia Tech pulled the trigger on an offer to Muskogee (Okla.) DB Ty Williams, the move opened eyes all over Big 12 territory.
Prior to the offer from coach (Jeff) Popovich, his offer list consisted of schools such as North Texas, Kansas, and Tulsa. Now, he's got schools like Missouri, Arkansas, Louisville, and Colorado all in the picture as well.
"I wasn't able to get to any visits other than Missouri before everything got shut down," he said about his spring visit schedule. "All of these schools offering, of course their plan is to get me on campus for a visit."
Schools like Colorado, Louisville, and Georgia Tech are all several hours away, Williams shared something that may give the Jackets an advantage as time goes on.
"I've been to Atlanta before," Williams said. "I'm originally from South Carolina.
As the COVID-19 crisis continues to wreak havoc on the recruiting calendar, Georgia Tech has continued to stay in contact, while another school has really turned up the heat.
"Probably Missouri," Williams stated when asked which school was pushing the hardest right now. "Coach Popovich and I, we talk a little bit, not daily or anything. I don't like being on my phone that much honestly."
Williams is working on scheduling out his summer visits, and if Georgia Tech is able to secure one, interest could pick up quickly on both sides.