Jumbo athlete, versatile, and dynamic are a few ways to describe North Cobb Christian two-way player Jacob Cruz. Cruz spent more than half of last week at Georgia Tech between the Jackets' position camp on Thursday and then an official visit from Friday to Sunday. Spending that much time on the Flats made a strong impression on Cruz who was nearly the Jackets' 10th commit of the weekend. Cruz spoke to JOL about his visit and what is next for him.