Commitment was on the mind of ATH Cruz during his GT OV
Jumbo athlete, versatile, and dynamic are a few ways to describe North Cobb Christian two-way player Jacob Cruz. Cruz spent more than half of last week at Georgia Tech between the Jackets' position camp on Thursday and then an official visit from Friday to Sunday. Spending that much time on the Flats made a strong impression on Cruz who was nearly the Jackets' 10th commit of the weekend. Cruz spoke to JOL about his visit and what is next for him.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news