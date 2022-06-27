Colquitt County HC Sean Calhoun breaks down newest GT commit Kamal Bonner

For Kamal Bonner , the newest commitment for Georgia Tech in the Class of 2023, that was not the case.

With Calhoun and his family still getting settled in, one would not think there would be much to say about one of his newest players.

After leaving Carrollton HS the off-season prior, Calhoun made the move from Vestavia Hills (Ala.) after one season to head back to the state of Georgia, back to the school he was once the OC.

New Colquitt County head coach Sean Calhoun has been at his job for just over six months.

HOW HE LEARNED ABOUT BONNER AFTER ACCEPTING THE JOB AT COLQUITT: "Going into this job, my best way to get an intro of kids was to put on their film from last season.

When you watch Bonner play, you can see some flashes. You see the flashes and the big plays he makes, and puts himself in position to make. I knew he was going to be a good player."

HIS FIRST IMPRESSION OF HIM: "Instantly, when you get around him, you are just kind of drawn into his personality. He's a fun, loving, competitive kid. When it comes to football, that personality switches to being a leader.

The first thing I thought of when I saw him was, 'where are we going to play him?' just because of his versatility and the tweener frame he has.

That first team meeting, he was sitting in the front row, was attentive, and was locked in and had the eye-contact that you want from your players as a new coach. It can be tough for a guy like him to get a new coach (me) going into his senior season, but that was never an issue. I'm excited that he is leading our Senior bunch."

DETAILING THE TYPE OF LEADER BONNER IS: "He wants his teammates to do their jobs, and he's not afraid to get vocal. He did that this past week at the 7v7's we went to. He knows that not everybody has the ability/opportunity to lead, so he's stepped up and is learning by doing the right thing. It has been good to see him take those next steps.

He'll call out the offensive guys, and will challenge them. Being on the defensive side of the ball, you've got to have a different mentality, and he's got that.

Bonner is the kind of kid that I wish I could have for more than one year, but we've got him for one year, and we are going to cherish this time we've got together, and ball out."

HIS ROLE AT COLQUITT GOING INTO THIS SEASON: "As a football player, he's been playing a lot of inside linebacker for us in our 3-4 scheme. It helps to know that we can move around to outside as well.

He's a versatile and physical athlete that really really enjoys contact. Uses his hands well, and is athletic enough to guard some tight ends, some running backs when needed. The football IQ is really good, too. He loves the game."

THE REACTION TO HOW QUICK BONNER'S RECRUITMENT DEVELOPED: "When I got here, Bonner didn't have any offers. To be honest, that surprised me. I started reaching out to my contacts, and I thought his film was good enough to have some offers. I think the first one was Austin Peay. I will always remember the moment when these kids get their first offers. It is a life-changing moment, honestly. The smile on their faces, just pure joy. When that offer came, I told him to sit tight and that bigger offers were on the way. And they did.

When he was on his visit to Tech, he was sending me pictures of the food he was eating, and then the videos of them with the cars on the field and stuff. I love when they send me stuff like that when they are on these visits, it is pretty cool.

Georgia Tech is getting a heckuva player with a huge upside, big-time upside."