Coleman's ties could play a role in the recruitment of Langston Hardy
24 hours ago, Episcopal School of Jacksonville (Fla.) OLB/DE Langston Hardy was an unknown on the recruiting trail. Without a single Division I offer to his name, there was good reason for that. Th...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news