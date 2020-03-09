Georgia Tech forward Evan Cole has entered the transfer portal per sources close to the men's basketball program. Cole has been a key cog in the Jackets' rotation the last two seasons but was eclipsed by the development of Moses Wright at the power forward spot. He started two games this season and played in 27 missing a few games with a hand injury. As a junior, he averaged 4.4 points per game and 3.6 rebounds as the main backup big man off the bench. Wright jumped his numbers up to 13 points per game and 7 rebounds per game.

The departure clears the way for Josh Pastner to look for a short-term replacement for James Banks III who has anchored the center position in the last two seasons. The Jackets have a highly regarded incoming big man in Saba Gigiberia but he may take some time to develop. The Jackets' have a probable replacement for Cole in incoming freshman Jordan Meka at the power forward spot. Jordan Usher could also slide over and play the power forward spot if needed as Pastner toys with lineups. David Didenko and Kristian Sjolund who were not in the rotation this year with Sjolund redshirting and Didenko seeing action in six games.