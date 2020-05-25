News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-25 19:11:42 -0500') }} football Edit

Coach Speak: QB guru Danny Hernandez: "They made him feel like QB1"

Russell Johnson • JacketsOnline
Recruiting Writer
@RivalsJohnson

Georgia Tech landed their QB for the Class of 2021 on Monday when Sierra Canyon (Calif.) signal-caller Chayden Peery went public with his decision to choose the Yellow Jackets. Peery has been worki...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}