Georgia Tech's new assistant head coach, run game coordinator and offensive line coach Brent Key has brought more than good coaching skills to the new staff. He's also brought valuable relationships with top-rated recruits in the 2019, 2020 and 2021 classes. One player that Key has already targeted is Tim Keenan III, a 2021 defensive tackle from Birmingham, Alabama.

Keenan has grown up in Alabama, so he's been rooting on the Crimson Tide for most of his life. When Alabama was one of the first schools to offer the 6'2", 290lb DT, Coach Key was able to form a solid relationship.

"Me and Coach Key's relationship is really good," said Keenan. "I can call him for anything. He is telling me that GT needs guys like me down there and that he can't wait to get me down there to visit."

Keenan does planning on taking a trip to the flats, although he is not sure when.

Coach Key, as well as the rest of the staff, have been hot on the recruiting trail and are doing a great job being one of the first schools to contact some of the younger recruits such as Keenan. It's hard to miss, and Keenan has taken notice.

"They're all about business and ready to compete," Keenan said. "Something that stands out about them is their willingness to compete."

The message the coaches are trying to send to the players is to come be a major part of putting Georgia Tech back in the conversation for one of the elite teams in the country. While it won't work for everyone, Keenan sees the value in being a piece in the Jackets' ascension and is thankful for his offer.

"It shows the benefits of working hard," said Keenan. "It's another opportunity for me to further my career and a chance to get better."

