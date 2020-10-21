JacketsOnline - Clayton's long road back paying off

For Antonneous Clayton, adversity has never been something from which he has shied away. In fact, in his own words, he has found ways to embrace it, use it and succeed in spite of it. Things have not come easy for the redshirt-senior defensive end during his college football career to say the least. From signing with the University of Florida out of high school and dealing with injuries and other tough breaks during his time in Gainesville to transferring to Georgia Tech and having his eligibility waiver denied by the NCAA forcing him to sit out the entire 2019 season to having his 2020 season debut delayed by injury, it has been a struggle over the last few years. But once Clayton got on the field in the last three games vs. Syracuse, Louisville and Clemson, he made sure to make all those hard times and tough circumstances worth it.

Clayton with his mask on during his media session last week (Kelly Quinlan/JOL)

“I don’t know if I’m just used to adversity or if I’m just used to being patient,” said Clayton. “I didn’t have much of a choice but to be patient. So whenever the adversity came my way, I was just like ‘okay, it happened to me, I can’t too much dwell on that.’ So I just feel like if I condition myself to keep that same mindset over the course of the season I’ll be fine no matter what adversity hits me. “It hasn’t been easy for me as far as the road to where I am now,” added Clayton. “It’s been a long road…went to Florida, things didn’t turn out the way I wanted them to. But I didn’t get upset. I didn’t waiver. I just kept my head down and kept working, listening to the coaches, listening to the older guys. I never complained about anything. Coming to Georgia Tech, I saw the culture change and how much the coaches were invested in me as far as me coming in and them showing me what I needed to work on and actually getting the opportunity to showcase my talents and actually contributing to the team. It’s an amazing feeling. I feel like I came a long way, but I also feel like it’s just beginning. (Louisville) was my first official game in my opinion as a Yellow Jacket, and I’m really excited about what the future brings for me and going forward with this team.” Clayton was gradually worked into the game against Syracuse as he played limited snaps, but he was still able to account for two solo tackles. His real coming-out party happened last Friday in Georgia Tech’s impressive 46-27 win at home over Louisville as he played a huge part on defense, racking up five total tackles (two solo, three assists), including 2.5 tackles-for-loss and two sacks. Clayton said when he got on the field against Syracuse, he didn’t quite feel fully himself, but after the week of full reps at practice in preparation for Louisville, he started to feel a little more in the groove. “I was kind of limited that week (for Syracuse) coming off an injury so I tried to work my way into the game, and then having to play as many snaps as I did Friday (vs. Louisville), I was more so kind of feeling myself back into the game,” said Clayton. “After the Syracuse game, playing Louisville, as preparation went on I got a whole lot more reps, a lot more looks, a lot more plays to where I could feel my body out and get my body back into game-playing shape. Just going through last week’s process leading up to the game, it really showed on (that) Friday.” Clayton added that it didn’t really sink in that he had recorded his first sack during the game against Louisville, rather he finally took it in after the huge win that he helped the team accomplish. “I really can’t even explain it,” said Clayton. “I was so into the game. I’m going to the sideline, telling my teammates ‘I want to win, I want to win, I want to win.’ My mindset was just next play…get the sack, celebrate with my teammates, but at the end of the day the game was still going on so I more so waited til that clock hit zeroes before I started celebrating anything.”