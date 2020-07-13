JacketsOnline - Checking in with the commits: West Rowan (NC) DT Zeek Biggers

As we continue the series of checking in with the commitments on JOL, up next is West Rowan (NC) defensive tackle Zeek Biggers.

The state of North Carolina is not one that typically is a mainstay for Georgia Tech recruiting, yet currently two of the 16 commitments are from there.

Biggers' decision was a surprise to many when he opted to announce a decision when he did, as several of the in-state schools had him on their radar, they just weren't ready to pull the trigger. Georgia Tech had offered Biggers back in January.

He spent time on the Flats just before things were shut back down in March, and fell in love with everything he was able to see.



