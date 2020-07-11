JacketsOnline - Checking in with the commits: Southern Durham DB Shawn Chappell

Back in April, Georgia Tech was close to finishing the month with no recruiting momentum as the quarantine continued into May. The class seemed set to go into the month with three commitments.

Around that time, Southern Durham (NC) defensive back Shawn Chappell made the call to commit to Georgia Tech, choosing them over Arizona State and others.

Where does his commitment stand as the summer months go on? What schools have reached out? Where will he visit first when allowed?