Gainesville (Ga.) offensive lineman Jordan Williams committed to Georgia Tech in early April, in what was mostly a rather quiet recruitment.

Though he held other offers from several other Power Five schools, his name was never became too mainstream, was never blasted on social media,. and did his best to keep a low-profile when it came to interviews, as well.

Williams has said over and over again how committed to the program he was, and in the interview that JOL subscribers can read below, compares his commitment to a marriage.