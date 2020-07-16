JacketsOnline - Checking in with the commits: Alcoa (Tenn.) DL Grey Carroll

Checking in with the commits: Alcoa (Tenn.) DL Grey Carroll
One of the foundational pieces in the 2021 class, Alcoa (Tenn.) defensive lineman Grey Carroll is the latest commitment to check in with JOL about his status.
Carroll goes in-depth on his off-season, what workouts are like right now, who beats who when he and Coach Knight play each other in Madden, and more inside.
Carroll goes in-depth on his off-season, what workouts are like right now, who beats who when he and Coach Knight play each other in Madden, and more.
