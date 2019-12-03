Georgia Tech fans got a surprise on Tuesday when Alabama three-star defensive lineman Albany Casey pulled the trigger on a Jackets offer and committed. Casey was offered by the new Jackets staff back in March but fell off the radar for a while after an ACL injury on the first play of his senior year.

“I feel amazing today,” Casey told Al.com. “I’ve put a lot of consideration into this decision. Georgia Tech has a lot of opportunities from the academic side. I think the football program is on the way back up with coach (Geoff) Collins, and I think I’ll have a chance to get on the field and make an impact for them.”

Casey has torn both ACLs and had three tears total in his career missing his freshman, half of his junior and his senior seasons.

"He has only played one game and one play in almost two years," Rivals recruiting analyst Chad Simmons said. "Before that, he was pretty athletic with a great frame and some upside. Number one thing for him is he needs to stay healthy."

Despite all of that, he is a top 25 player in the state of Alabama per our rankings.