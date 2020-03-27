News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-27 10:26:12 -0500') }} football Edit

Carroll details the timing, reasoning behind Yellow Jacket decision

Russell Johnson • JacketsOnline
Recruiting Writer
@RivalsJohnson

Every time that Alcoa (Tenn.) defensive lineman Grey Carroll has visited Georgia Tech, commitment has weighed on his mind heavily, but he kept holding off, kept holding off. On Friday, Carroll anno...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}