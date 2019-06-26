Capers nearing a decision as Tech continues to push
ATLANTA- Four-star wide receiver Ze'Vian Capers decommitted from Arkansas not too long ago, but the talented wideout is ready to make another commitment in July. Capers talks about his finalists in...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news