Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-26 20:13:59 -0600') }} football Edit

Cam Riley of Hillcrest (Ala.) sees multiple possible fits on Ga Tech

Tyt1ic06kw8djeg8za7r
Rivals.com
Russell Johnson • JacketsOnline.com
@RivalsJohnson
Recruiting Writer

The Georgia Tech defense that played on Ford Field in Detroit in late-December will never be seen again. The man in charge for that, other than head coach Geoff Collins, is defensive coordinator an...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}