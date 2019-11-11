By the Numbers: Top PFF performers for GT at Virginia
Georgia Tech's young football team may have played their best game of the season at Virginia on Saturday against a talented and veteran Cavs squad. The Jackets fell short 33-28, but there was notic...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news