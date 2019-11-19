News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-19 14:20:38 -0600') }} football Edit

By the Numbers: The top performers from GT's loss to VT

Kelly Quinlan • JacketsOnline
@Kelly_Quinlan
Publisher

Georgia Tech struggled in the Battle of the Techs on Saturday in Bobby Dodd Stadium and those struggles are reflected in the numbers by PFF. Offensively the second unit scored well late in the game...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}