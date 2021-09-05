By the Numbers: GT can't cash in, falls to NIU

Georgia Tech had another disappointing loss to Northern Illinois in the 2021 opener marking the sixth loss in the last seven games for the Jackets dating back to mid-2020. The Jackets were playing a team that did not win a game last year in a shortened season and the numbers from our friends at PFF show that some things have improved, but the Jackets still can't put points on the board in a major way and get off the field in key moments leading to another loss to an inferior opponent.