By the Numbers: Georgia Tech's win over NC State
Georgia Tech pounced early on NC State and held on with a key stop on a two-point conversion play and some tremendous runs by Jordan Mason and James Graham to beat the Wolfpack on National TV. We t...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news