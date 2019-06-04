News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-04 22:24:25 -0500') }} football Edit

Brooks ready to explore Atlanta for the very first time

F0knc2lnvzu0haqxxzec
Russell Johnson • JacketsOnline
@RivalsJohnson
Recruiting Writer

Back when RB coach Tashard Choice first offered Manor (Tex.) RB Tahj Brooks, he was still committed to Tulsa.A lot has changed since then, as Brooks added offers in the spring from all different ty...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}