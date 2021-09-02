Brice Sensabaugh recaps Georgia Tech visit & what's next for him
Four-star small forward Brice Sensabaugh arrived for his Georgia Tech official visit on Aug. 26 unsure of what to expect. During the trip, his first official visit, he spent time with Yellow Jackets coaches, players, academic support staff, got familiar with campus and the area around campus.
The No. 79 overall ranked player in the Rivals150 called JacketsOnline.com to talk about the visit and what’s next in his recruitment.
Who came with you on the trip?
Just my mom and my dad.
Can you give a recap of the visit?
It was a great time. I got there Thursday night. They had me in a great hotel, the Bellyard. It was a super nice hotel. Friday, we got something to eat in the morning and then we watched the workout. We had a bunch of meetings throughout the whole weekend, like, talking about style of play and how I’d fit. And, you know, their want and need for me. So it was a great time. I got to play a little, bit shoot around, and I got to hang out with the guys at night too. We have a couple of good dinners too. We talked stuff over [with the staff] and I got the watch Coach [Anthony] Wilkins, who's like the skill development guy. He's great. Coach Pastner is, obviously, super cool. He was super honest and transparent with me. So it was a good visit overall.
