Brice Sensabaugh recaps Georgia Tech visit & what's next for him

Who came with you on the trip?

Just my mom and my dad.

Can you give a recap of the visit?

It was a great time. I got there Thursday night. They had me in a great hotel, the Bellyard. It was a super nice hotel. Friday, we got something to eat in the morning and then we watched the workout. We had a bunch of meetings throughout the whole weekend, like, talking about style of play and how I’d fit. And, you know, their want and need for me. So it was a great time. I got to play a little, bit shoot around, and I got to hang out with the guys at night too. We have a couple of good dinners too. We talked stuff over [with the staff] and I got the watch Coach [Anthony] Wilkins, who's like the skill development guy. He's great. Coach Pastner is, obviously, super cool. He was super honest and transparent with me. So it was a good visit overall.