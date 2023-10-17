Franklin held other offers from the likes of Missouri, BYU, and Indiana among several others as well.

Fast forward to Tuesday, and following several visits and conversations with the Georgia Tech staff, and Franklin is now officially a member of the 2024 class.

Franklin had received an offer from the hometown Yellow Jackets prior to his commitment, but by that point in his recruitment, Franklin was locked in on UVA.

Franklin made the news official during a Monday unofficial visit to the school. The visit wasn't as much about information as it was about celebration, for everyone involved.

"I had the chance to take the photos, and had a chance to talk with the staff. Coach Brent Key, Coach [Andrew] Thacker, Coach [Travares] Tillman, and the new Defensive Coordinator, Coach [Kevin] Sherrer. They were all so excited that I was in and ready to commit. Today wasn't really too much about scheme, but a celebration.

Franklin and his family were fired up about this decision, Franklin himself especially, knowing what it means to be able to stay close to home.

The chance to be able to play in the city of Atlanta is really cool to me," said Franklin with a smile. "All my cousins, all my family is right down the road. I know a few guys on the team too, so this is an exciting moment for me and my family. (Eric) Singleton and I go way back to little league days. I know Myles Sims and Tyson Meiguez too."

Georgia Tech originally entered the picture for Franklin just hours before he and his family were set to trek up to UVA to make things official, and while the offer was genuine, some around Franklin originally felt as if Georgia Tech was simply checking a box.

"There was a little bit of hard feelings at first between us," Franklin confirmed. "But when we talked about it, they were straight up with me, letting me know that going into that 7v7 in June that they weren't too sold on me. I had no problem with that, because I can prove to anybody in the country that I can play football. He told me that he wanted me to come out, and prove it to him that I had that in me. I did just that, and left with an offer."

As time went on, and the communication between Franklin and GT continued, things started to shift, and a trust started to be built.

"I feel like I just became more open to them, and started talking with them more. I hit up Coach Thacker one day, and we were talking about a game-day visit, From there things just went farther, and now they are my top school."

Franklin opened up about what went through his head throughout the last few months, and what led him home to GT in the end.

"The communication with the coaches, the honesty from them, and just being clear with me about everything," he said. We've been communicating about things that have nothing do with football, but I've also got a clear vision for what the future is for me at Georgia Tech. "Obviously, I can play all over the secondary there if they need me to, but the plan is for me to come in and play cornerback. They are losing at least three DB's, so me, Trajen, and the others are going to come in and try to play early."

Franklin is excited to get into the commit group chat and begin building relationships with them, while also helping finish the 2024 class strong as a recruiter.

His recruitment is officially closed.



