BREAKING: Louisiana DB Nick Turner commits to Georgia Tech
After an impactful visit to the Georgia Tech campus, Nick Turner's mind was made up.
The three-star defensive back committed to Georgia Tech over Penn State and Tennessee on Thursday. Turner spent much of May and June traveling from campus to campus, which included a 20-plus-hour trek to Happy Valley and visits to schools all across the Southeast before settling on the Yellow Jackets.
Turner, who plays both cornerback and safety for Brother Martin (La.) High School in New Orleans, has two former teammates at Georgia Tech in Bruce Jordan-Swilling and Tre' Swilling.
RIVALS REACTION
Turner was one of the bigger risers within Louisiana in the most recent Rivals rankings update. He's a versatile defensive back capable of playing either cornerback or safety at a Power 5 level with good size (6-foot, 185 pounds) and a sub 4.5 40 time.
Turner will be a jack-of-all-trades for the Georgia Tech defensive staff, which may elect to use him at both corner and safety depending on how the rest of the 2020 recruiting class shapes up. At cornerback, Turner shows fantastic coverage skills. He possesses great anticipation and tends to make timely breaks on the ball. At safety, Turner is a playmaker in centerfield as the second level of coverage. His high school staff tends to shift him out to cornerback in the red zone, where he thrives shadowing No. 1 wide receivers.