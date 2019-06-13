After an impactful visit to the Georgia Tech campus, Nick Turner's mind was made up.

The three-star defensive back committed to Georgia Tech over Penn State and Tennessee on Thursday. Turner spent much of May and June traveling from campus to campus, which included a 20-plus-hour trek to Happy Valley and visits to schools all across the Southeast before settling on the Yellow Jackets.

Turner, who plays both cornerback and safety for Brother Martin (La.) High School in New Orleans, has two former teammates at Georgia Tech in Bruce Jordan-Swilling and Tre' Swilling.