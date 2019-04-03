At that time, the three-star cornerback was committed to Oklahoma . Just a couple of weeks ago though, he backed off that pledge to the Sooners, and now, he has announced his committed to the in-state Yellow Jackets.

Jalen Huff a priority. The second day the new Georgia Tech staff hit the road in January, they were at Buford High School making sure Huff knew he was a top target.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

"The staff at Georgia Tech is always juiced up, they have a lot of energy and they have been recruiting me hard, so it is really exciting down there," said Huff. "I had never visited there when the old staff was there, but I have been there three times since coach Collins took over and I love it.

"After a camp Sunday, I went by there to see the end of spring practice and that is when I told them about my decision. I told coach Collins, coach Thacker, coach Burton and coach Popovich that day. They were screaming and everyone was excited.

"I was committed to Oklahoma, but Georgia Tech just hits me more. It is a home-state school, it is close to home, the coaches have been talking to me every day and it just feels good. A lot of family are close, I have gotten close with coaches and this commitment feels a little different.

"I really like how the coaches relate to the players at Georgia Tech. That was a big part of my commitment. I am close to coach Thacker, but all of the coaches are great. All the coaches can talk to the players, relate to the players and that was so important to me.

"I love how the new staff emphasizes competition. They want everyone to compete and make each other better. I have bought in to what the coaches are doing. They know what it takes to win. They have changed things there and I am committed to Georgia Tech."

RIVALS REACTION

Collins wants to keep in-state talent home and out of the five 2020 commits, three are from Georgia. This will be important as he and his staff try to build the roster in Atlanta. Huff will be back in Atlanta soon, likely for the Georgia Tech spring game later this month, but other visits are likely he said. Visits to Notre Dame and Tennessee are still likely and he has talked about visiting Kentucky as well. This commitment does sound different from the one he gave to the Sooners though, so flipping him from the school close to home will not be easy. Georgia landed a rangy cornerback with length, good ball skills and a strong will to work and compete.