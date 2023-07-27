The wait is over. The recruitment of coveted Hiram (Ga.) offensive lineman Jameson Riggs has reached the finish line.

He's called Clemson. He's called Auburn. He's headed to Georgia Tech to play for OL coach Geep Wade and the rest of the GT staff.

Riggs announced his decision on Thursday afternoon, and held other offers from the likes of Ohio State, USC, and LSU among several others.

He becomes commitment No. 24 in the 2024 class.