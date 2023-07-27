BREAKING: Hiram OL Jameson Riggs commits to GT over Clemson, Auburn
The wait is over. The recruitment of coveted Hiram (Ga.) offensive lineman Jameson Riggs has reached the finish line.
He's called Clemson. He's called Auburn. He's headed to Georgia Tech to play for OL coach Geep Wade and the rest of the GT staff.
Riggs announced his decision on Thursday afternoon, and held other offers from the likes of Ohio State, USC, and LSU among several others.
He becomes commitment No. 24 in the 2024 class.
Adding a versatile OL with the size and raw talent that Riggs possesses has been a priority for the 2024 class all summer. Riggs had Georgia Tech fans sweating a bit at times, after staying true to his word and officially visiting Auburn after the GT visit last month, and maintaining contact with all three schools throughout the entire month of July.
The relationship with OL coach Geep Wade, combined with the opportunities in the city of Atlanta and the value of a Georgia Tech degree all played a huge role in the decision of Riggs.
Let's not forget that several of the current commitments, including QB commit Aaron Philo among several others, have spent significant time communicating with him and pushing him to join forces as they look to flip the script.
Stay tuned for more on this breaking story.