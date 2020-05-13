His offer list, you ask? In a once-released top ten, BlackStrain had schools such as Florida, LSU, Georgia, Nebraska, and several others. Florida, Mississippi State, Utah, and several others were still pushing for him.

The momentum continues for Georgia Tech as the commitments continue to roll in. Last week, the commitments came on the defensive side of the ball.

Things got real for him and his family in a hurry earlier this week on a virtual visit, in which BlackStrain details below.

The decision was made in his mind last week that he was going to visit Georgia Tech before making any type of decision, and he sent out the tweet that caught the attention of the entire JOL community.

Dixon maintained contact with BlackStrain, and continued to push at a time when he could have moved onto lesser targets.

"Just the way they have been family to me since the beginning of my recruitment," said BlackStrain. "They really are the perfect fit both academically and in football as well. I'm going to be a great addition to the family."

"We were on a virtual visit on Zoom with the majority of the offensive staff, and Coach Collins was talking, and he said: "GT is the perfect place to be." I was very eager to tell him that I am fully committed to the MeGATron21 family! They all were pumped, and ready for me to officially be a part of the class!"

"K2 (Kerry) Dixon is the coach there that I have built the best relationships with. That's my guy. He just keeps it honest with me, and wants me to be my best self. I can tell he is going to be a great mentor for me, and will help groom me to become a great player."

"I feel like I will fit in perfectly on the offense. I'll be able to move into the slot if needed and play outside. My boy Malik Rutherford is nice as well. The both of us in the same offense is going to be dangerous. He and I have been talking a lot about the link up."

"Anybody that wants to be GreaT can join us. We've got Jeff Sims already too! I know he is a pretty good QB, I have watched him play at the UA Camp Series."

"Describing myself, I'm a playmaker. I make things happen. I love using my extensive catch-radius to make difficult plays look easy. I can take the top off of a defense by going deep, and I can work both in the slot and outside. I'm just an all-around receiver. I've been told I am a very precise route runner, and have great hands."

"Lastly, I want to take a moment to give a shoutout to my parents, Elizabeth Strain and Joe Lee Black for everything that they have done for me, the sacrifices they have made for me. I'm extremely thankful. They have shaped me into a great young man, and I hope to make them happy with this commitment."

